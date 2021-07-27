Why BJP picked Basavaraj Bommai to replace BSY

Why BJP picked Basavaraj Bommai to replace BSY as Karnataka CM

Bommai was BJP's most safe bet to head the state ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 27 2021, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 21:18 ist
Basavaraj Bommai was chosen as Karnataka’s new chief minister by the BJP. Credit: DH Photo

Known for his "clean and non-controversial" image, Basavaraj Bommai was chosen as Karnataka’s new chief minister by the BJP keeping several factors in mind.

The appointment of the three-time legislator, who is also considered among the close confidants of Yediyurappa, ended the long-pending demand for the CM post to be occupied by someone from north Karnataka. 

Given his caste, education, administrative capacities and proximity to Yediyurappa, central leaders of the party as well as the RSS, Bommai was BJP's most safe bet to head the state ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Read: With Basavaraj Bommai as new CM, BJP balances the vote math in Karnataka

Bommai ticked enough boxes: He is a Lingayat, the party’s traditional support base. He represents Shiggaon in Haveri, a north Karnataka district and he comes with prior administrative experience. He is known to maintain a cordial relationship with leaders from all parties. 

Bommai, a Lingayat leader from North Karnataka, had the backing of the outgoing chief minister Yediyurappa to succeed him.

Bommai is the son of former chief minister, the late S R Bommai. The 61-year-old leader was Minister for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature in Yediyurappa's council of ministers which was dissolved on Monday.

Bommai is expected to take oath as the state’s 26th chief minister on Wednesday. 

(With DHNS/PTI inputs)

