Yediyurappa, Kumaraswamy to take final call on alliance for legislative council polls, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said there are "different views" on forging a pre-poll alliance between the BJP and JD(S) for legislative council polls, but a final call will be taken by top leaders of both the parties.

The CM, who was in Delhi to meet Union ministers and attend a conclave organised by a media house, told reporters that "there are different opinions on this issue in several districts in Karnataka. Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy were in touch. After discussion with the central leadership, Yediyurappa will take a final decision."

Janata Dal (S) supremo HD Deve Gowda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 30 and discussed the poll issue. Gowda had told Modi that state leaders have to make a decision on the alliance.

Yediyurappa had recently sought the support of JD(S) in seats where it is not contesting.

The election to 25 MLC seats, the terms of which end on January 5, 2022, will be held on December 10 and the results will be declared on December 14.

