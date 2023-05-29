Y S Sharmila meets D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru

YSR Telangana Party chief Sharmila meets D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru

Shivakumar is a close family friend of Sharmila Reddy since the days of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Rajasekhara Reddy

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • May 29 2023, 12:29 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 12:31 ist
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and YSR Telangana Party chief Y S Sharmila. Credit: PTI Photo

Y S Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Reddy and YSR Telangana Party President, called on Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday.

According to Shivakumar's office, it was just a cordial meeting between the two leaders and did not divulge any details. Shivakumar is a close family friend of Sharmila Reddy since the days of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Rajasekhara Reddy.

Sources said that Sharmila Reddy is keen on forging an alliance with the Congress party in Telangana state and she had spoken to Shivakumar in this regard.

Congress is also looking forward to unite anti-Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) votes ahead the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Y S Sharmila
D K Shivakumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

The name's Bond 

The name's Bond 

DH Toon | Twist in destiny

DH Toon | Twist in destiny

 