Karnataka relaxes Covid-19 restrictions in 6 more districts

The B S Yediyurappa administration on Monday added six more districts, including Bengaluru Rural, under Unlock 2.0 that is valid till July 5.

In all, the government has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in 23 districts now.

Also read: Karnataka Covid-19 Unlock: Chaos, relief as hotels, gyms, metro, buses restart operations in 17 districts

In an order, the government said Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura have been placed under Category-1 “after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate and also taking into account consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate”.

On Sunday, the state government included Dharwad under Category-1 on the same grounds.

Now, Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Yadgir, Ramanagar, Bidar, Dharwad, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura will enjoy relaxations under Unlock 2.0.

Under Unlock 2.0, shops will be open from 6 am to 5 pm beginning Monday. Buses and the Bengaluru metro will operate with 50 per cent capacity. Hotels, clubs, restaurants, lodges, resorts and gyms have been conditionally allowed to operate their businesses.

Also read: Covid-19: As Karnataka unlocks, Bengaluru's Namma Metro records 18K rides in 4 hours

In Category-2 districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate is 5-10 per cent, only essential shops are allowed to operate from 6 am to 2 pm and there is no permission for dine-in services at hotels among other restrictions. These are Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Chikmagalur, Davangere and Kodagu.

Mysuru, whose positivity rate is above 10 per cent, will remain locked down.

Check out DH latest videos: