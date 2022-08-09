Karnataka reports 1,608 fresh Covid cases on August 9

Karnataka reports 1,608 fresh Covid cases on August 9

As many as 2,068 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 39,71,759

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 09 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 04:26 ist

Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 1,608 Covid-19 cases taking the state’s active caseload to 10,790, according to the official bulletin by the state government. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 6.29 per cent. Bengaluru accounted for 1,098 cases.

A 58-year-old man from Uttara Kannada, and a 80-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada, both with SARI symptoms succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, taking the state’s total Covid deaths to 40,123. 

A total of 25,524 tests were conducted. As many as 2,068 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 39,71,759.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

The child influencer who rocked Cannes Lions 2022

The child influencer who rocked Cannes Lions 2022

Why 'summering' in Dubai makes perfect sense

Why 'summering' in Dubai makes perfect sense

Last month one of the hottest Julys on record: UN

Last month one of the hottest Julys on record: UN

Lowest July Antarctic sea ice on record

Lowest July Antarctic sea ice on record

Ways to considerably reduce household food waste

Ways to considerably reduce household food waste

 