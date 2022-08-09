Karnataka reports 1,608 fresh Covid cases on August 9

Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 1,608 Covid-19 cases taking the state’s active caseload to 10,790, according to the official bulletin by the state government. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 6.29 per cent. Bengaluru accounted for 1,098 cases.

A 58-year-old man from Uttara Kannada, and a 80-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada, both with SARI symptoms succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, taking the state’s total Covid deaths to 40,123.

A total of 25,524 tests were conducted. As many as 2,068 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 39,71,759.