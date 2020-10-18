Karnataka reports 7,012 fresh Covid-19 cases, 51 deaths

Karnataka on Sunday reported 7,012 new Covid-19 cases and 51 deaths taking the total infection count in the state to 7,65,586 and the toll to 10,478, the Health department said.

The total infections comprise 6,45,825 discharges including 8,344 today and 1,09,264 active cases including 945 in the ICU.

Half of the infections and mortalities were contributed by Bengaluru Urban district on Sunday with 3,535 fresh cases and 25 deaths.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,07,540 infections, 3,525 deaths, 2,39,579 discharges including 3,845 on Sunday and 64,435 active cases comprising 365 in ICU.

According to the health department bulletin, Mysuru reported 404 fresh cases, followed by Mandya (308), Bengaluru Rural (288), Hassan (257), Chitradurga (226), Dakshina Kannada (183), Ballari (171), Bagalkote (138), Dharwad (135), Udupi (129) and Chikkamagaluru (119).

The Health department said three deaths due to Covid- 19 were reported in Dakshina Kannada and two each in Ballari, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Hassan, Kolar, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada.

One death each was reported in Bagalkote, Chamarajanagara, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Vijayapura.

While a majority of those who died were above 50 years of age, there were people in their thirties and forties too who succumbed to the infection.

According to the bulletin, there was one person in his twenties and three each in their thirties and forties who succumbed to coronavirus.

Most of those who died of coronavirus had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, or the Influenza-Like Illness.

The department said as on Sunday over 1,06,235 lakh people were home quarantined in the past one week whereas in the past 14 days, 5.5 lakh primary contacts and 5.11 lakh secondary contacts were traced.

There were as many as 1,05,067 tests done on Sunday including 21,876 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests taking the total tests done so far to 66.68 lakh, the department added.