Karnataka reports 789 new Covid-19 cases, 23 deaths

Karnataka reports 789 new Covid-19 cases, 23 deaths

The day also saw 1,050 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,20,792

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 24 2021, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 20:03 ist
Beneficiaries wait in queues to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, in Hubballi. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka reported 789 new cases of Covid-19 and 23 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,71,833 and death toll to 37,706, the health department said on Friday.

The day also saw 1,050 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,20,792. Bengaluru Urban recorded 285 new cases, as the city saw 273 discharges and 8 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is at 13,306. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.58 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.91 per cent.

Besides Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded 5 deaths Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru (3), Udupi (2), followed by others. After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the second-highest number of fresh cases at 108, Mysuru 71 and Udupi 69.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,44,959, followed by Mysuru 1,77,623 and Tumakuru 1,20,040. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,21,390, followed by Mysuru 1,74,625 and Tumakuru 1,18,519. Cumulatively, 4,69,14,336 samples have been tested, of which 1,35,581 were tested today alone.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Explainer: Why North Korea wants sanctions lifted first

Explainer: Why North Korea wants sanctions lifted first

In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India

Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India

'Kota Factory 2' series review: A missed opportunity

'Kota Factory 2' series review: A missed opportunity

Who will be the next Bond?

Who will be the next Bond?

Dubai turns page on Covid: Jobs market hottest in 2 yrs

Dubai turns page on Covid: Jobs market hottest in 2 yrs

IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

Ancient footprints re-write human history in America

Ancient footprints re-write human history in America

ITC Maurya told to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut

ITC Maurya told to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut

 