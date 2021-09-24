Karnataka reports 789 new Covid-19 cases, 23 deaths

Karnataka reported 789 new cases of Covid-19 and 23 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,71,833 and death toll to 37,706, the health department said on Friday.
The day also saw 1,050 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,20,792. Bengaluru Urban recorded 285 new cases, as the city saw 273 discharges and 8 deaths.
The total number of active cases in the state is at 13,306. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.58 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.91 per cent.
Besides Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded 5 deaths Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru (3), Udupi (2), followed by others. After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the second-highest number of fresh cases at 108, Mysuru 71 and Udupi 69.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,44,959, followed by Mysuru 1,77,623 and Tumakuru 1,20,040. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,21,390, followed by Mysuru 1,74,625 and Tumakuru 1,18,519. Cumulatively, 4,69,14,336 samples have been tested, of which 1,35,581 were tested today alone.
