Karnataka: Second PU results to be declared by July 18

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar said that the State government has not taken any decision on online education.

Speaking after visiting Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, he said there are more number of government schools in rural areas. There is no conducive environment for online education in rural areas. Hence, the government has not taken any decision on online education. "Online education is a private school's programme," he added.

Further, he said II PU results will be announced by July 18. The evaluation of SSLC answer scripts will begin from Monday (July 13). The valuation will be completed by July 30 and the results are likely to be announced in the first week of August, explained the Minister.

Further, the minister said the government is mulling overuse of technology in education. 'Sneha Bandha' classes will be started in Doordarshana Chandana Channel shortly. The classes will provide information on lessons of Class 8 to 10.