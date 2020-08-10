Karnataka SSLC results 2020 to be declared: How and where to check

The Karnataka Secondary Education and Examinations Board will announce the results for the SSLC 2020 supplementary exams soon.

The results will be available on the official website of KSEEB - kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

How to check your results:

1. Go to the website of the KSEEB website (www.kseeb.kar.nic.in) or www.karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the "Karnataka SSLC results 2020" link.

3. Enter your registration/hall ticket number and hit "submit".

4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. You can download and take a print out for future refer