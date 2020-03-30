COVID-19: Waqf Board directs mosques play audio message

Karnataka Waqf Board directs mosques play audio messages on coronavirus awareness

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 30 2020, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 16:59 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

The Karnataka State Wakf Board has directed all mosques in the state to play its audio messages through its loudspeakers four times a day to spread awareness about coronavirus.

In an official notification on Sunday, the chief executive officer of the State Wakf Board said the mosques will have to play the audio message in three languages sent by it.

These messages must be played at 10 am, 4 pm, 6 pm and 8 pm.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The notification has been marked to all the police commissioners, deputy commissioners at the district and the superintendents of police.

Already mass prayers at mosques have been stopped. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa thanked the Muslim community for cooperating with the state government and agreeing to perform their daily prayers at home instead of mosques. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Mosques
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

 