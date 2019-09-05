Karnataka's adolescents have Vit B12 deficiency: Survey

Nearly half of Karnataka's adolescents have Vitamin B12 deficiency according to a new study commissioned by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The first national micronutrient survey with comprehensive nutritional assessment from birth to adolescence (0-19 years) titled Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey was released recently.

Data quality assurance of the survey was done by multiple government organisations including AIIMS-New Delhi, National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad and PGI-Chandigarh. Survey design and protocol was approved by the National Statistical Commission.

Iron, Vit D deficiency

According to this survey, 46% of children between 10 and 19 years in Karnataka have a deficiency of Vitamin B12. In India, an average of 31% of children in this age group have this deficiency, found the survey. This, even as the state has a lower percentage of children with iron and Vitamin D deficiency compared to the national average.

The study also indicated that B12 deficiencies are correlated to consumption of egg, fish or meat in the past 24 hours in children aged 1-4 years and at least once in the past week in 5-9 and 10-19-year-olds. Vitamin B12 deficiencies are caused by its low intake, abnormal absorption or inborn errors of transport and metabolism.

Dr Asha Benakappa, former director, Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, said Vitamin B12 deficiency is a crucial component of neuronal maturation. "If a child has the deficiency, it leads to several issues such as anxiety and depression. It is predominantly seen in vegetarians," she said.

Across the country, Vitamin A deficiency was in the range of 16-22% in 1-19 years age group with geographical variations. Meanwhile, Vitamin B12 deficiency ranged from 14% to 31% in 1-19 years of age and was highest among adolescents. Vitamin D deficiency varied from 14% to 24% in the 1-19 years age group.

Obesity and overweight among adolescents aged 10-19 years are more evident in Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Goa.

In India, the surveyors found that about one-quarter of children aged 5-9 years were stunted. While in Karnataka, 21% of the children reported stunting, in India it was 22%.

"Thinness among adolescents is 20% or higher in the majority of states. For children to benefit from their last growth spurt before adulthood, they need to be well-nourished. This is especially important for young women who become mothers on average at the age 20 years," the report said. While in India, the percentage of thinning was 24, in Karnataka, it was higher at 27.