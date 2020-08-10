Karnataka's flood-related losses estimated at Rs 4,000 crore

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday said the government’s preliminary estimate for flood-related losses were Rs 3,500-4,000 crore.

At least 12 districts have been affected by floods caused due to heavy rainfall. A dozen persons have lost their lives, thousands of homes and acres of crops damaged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reviewing the flood situation in Karnataka and he will be briefed by Ashoka and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on behalf of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is in hospital after testing Covid-19 positive.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“Based on the preliminary estimates, the losses could be Rs 3,500-4,000 crore. The preliminary estimates also show crop losses on 80,000 acres of farmlands,” Ashoka told reporters before the PM’s video conference.

Karnataka will seek financial assistance from the Centre for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected persons and to rebuild infrastructure. “We will ask for an advance to be given for now,” Ashoka said. “In the last six months, the Centre gave Rs 310 crore for precautionary measures under disaster management. This won’t be enough. We need to provide compensation (for crop losses) and build new homes for people who will be shifted from landslide-prone areas,” he said, adding that the government will send a detailed report to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking commensurate compensation.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah welcomed Modi’s move to review the flood situation in the state, while urging the government to ensure proper financial assistance. “Last year, the CM had estimated damages due to floods at Rs 50,000 cr. He had requested the PM for Rs 35,000 cr but what Karnataka got was just Rs 1,860 cr. Let the ministers be brave enough to ask for the remaining compensation as well,” he said in a tweet.

“Last year, the CM had reported to the PM about only the damages that happened in August. He had not reported about the damages in September-October. The ministers should apprise the prime minister about that as well and ask for higher compensation,” Siddaramaiah added.