Karwar day train service restored with Vistadome coaches

The services of Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly (daytime) express train between Mangaluru Junction and Karwar, (06211/06212), which was partially cancelled in May this year due to Covid-19, will resume its services with Vistadome Coaches from Monday onwards.

Union Minister and Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje tweeted about the resumption of the train services.

She had tweeted, "Good news. Residents of Udupi and Karwar can enjoy the scenic view of the magnificent Western Ghats and the tranquil Arabian Sea.” The South Western Railway (SWR) issued a notification on Friday announcing the resumption of services from Monday up to November 26. The pairing train, no 06212, will resumes services between Karwar and Mangaluru Junction from Tuesday till November 27. The trains will run as fully reserved special services.

The train services connecting Karwar and Bengaluru was introduced in 2010 after activists filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before High Court of Karnataka. With the government relaxing Covid-19 restrictions since June, activists had been demanding reintroduction of the partially cancelled train service. Elected representatives, including Uttara Kannada MP Anantkumar Hegde, Udupi-Chikmagalur MP and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, MLAs Dinakar Shetty and Halady Srinivas Shetty and others had supported the demand.

Yet, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) was unrelenting and justified the cancellation saying the train was running under huge loss, prompting rail patrons to contemplate initiating contempt of court proceedings against the railway.

Vistadome coaches

Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly special (daytime) express train service with two Vistadome coaches is sure to enthrall passengers with the pristine beauty of coastal Karnataka. The vistadome coaches attached to trains between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru was a huge hit with passengers since its introduction in mid-July. The coastal stretch of Konkan Railway network between Mangaluru and Karwar criss-crosses rivers, coconut grooves and vast tracts of green paddy fields.