KDA takes on KVs over Kannada must law

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has locked horns with the Centre-run Kendriya Vidyalayas over the implementation of a law which has made teaching Kannada as a language subject compulsory in all schools.

The Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015, requires schools to teach Kannada as either first or second language. The government says the law applies to all

schools.

Karnataka has 50 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs). The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has raised a flag over implementing the law.

“Kendriya Vidyalayas have claimed that the law doesn’t apply to them. We are taking this up with the government,” KDA chairperson SG Siddaramaiah said.

The KDA believes the KVs are trying to “evade” teaching Kannada as a subject.

According to the rules framed under the Kannada Language Learning Act, Kannada as a language subject will be extended to higher classes with each passing year. By 2027, Kannada will be taught from Class 1 to 10.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, however, has told the government that teaching Kannada would require students in the first place and the personnel.

Apparently, KVs can teach a regional language only if it has more than 20 students. Fewer students make it less feasible in terms of manpower and budget, it is argued.

The KVs also point out that the Kannada Language Learning Act did not specifically mention that they would come under its ambit.