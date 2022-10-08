KEA to fill up seats at autonomous UVCE this year

Here is some good news for the candidates who are eyeing seats at University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) Bengaluru, one of the most sought-after government engineering colleges in the state.

Although it is now an autonomous university, all the seats will be filled through Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

There were rumours that UVCE will go out of KEA’s ambit and conduct its own counselling process, causing worry among parents and students. But the final seat matrix, released by KEA, has put an end to all this by having seats available at UVCE in its pool.

However, the UVCE University officials told DH that 75% of seats will be filled through KEA and the rest 25% at the all-India level, as per its Act, from the next academic year. “As it is late for the current academic year to fill seats at the all-India level, we have written to the National Testing Agency and University Grants Commission seeking exemption for this year,” an official from the University said.

Over 700 seats are available at UVCE in eight different departments.