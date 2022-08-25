9 dead, 13 injured after jeep collides with tempo in Karnataka's Tumakuru

2 kids among 9 dead in jeep-tempo collision in Tumakuru

They were travelling from Raichur to Bengaluru in a tempo traveller when a truck hit the tempo in the wee hours at Balenanahalli Gate in Sira taluk

DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Aug 25 2022, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 08:43 ist
Nine people, including two children, were killed while 13 were injured in an accident in Shira taluk, Tumakuru district this morning.

They were travelling from Raichur to Bengaluru in a tempo traveller when a truck hit the tempo in the wee hours at Balenanahalli Gate near Kallambella in Sira taluk.  

It is said that there were over 20 people in the tempo. Most of them are migrant labourers from various parts of Raichur district who were on their way to Bengaluru for work.

Tumakuru DC Y S Patil visited the injured in the district hospital.

Speaking to media persons, the DC said that the tempo had around 24 people. Two injured travellers have been sent to Bengaluru. Rest of them are given treatment in Tumakuru. 

