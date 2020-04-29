Industrial operations may resume, says DC

Deputy Commissioner C Satyabhama on Wednesday said that industrial operations in the district might resume, but it was mandatory to follow the safety guidelines issued by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

She chaired a meeting with members and representatives of unions of industries at her office here.

“The industrial operations may be carried out by following the standards of operation issued by the state and the central governments in the wake of Covid-19. Only about 50% of the workforce may be used for the operations. The workers should wear masks, gloves and frequently use hand sanitiser. Those residing in the district may be used for the works. There is ban on employing labourers from other states for the works,” she said.

The deputy commissioner clarified that it was mandatory to obtain permission from the deputy commissioner if the situation demanded employment of labourers from other states. Such labourers should undergo medical tests. Vehicles ferrying them should also be tested. They should be quarantined till the situation came under control.

Satyabhama said, ”The government has declared Kolar as a green zone district. Situation could be handled effectively due to support from the police, Asha workers, Anganawadi workers, health department staff and others. Efforts should be made to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.”

“Managements of the industries in the district should spend funds under corporate social responsibility to desilt tanks,” she suggested.

Additional deputy commissioner B Shivaswamy, Commerce and Industries Department deputy director Ravichandra and assistant director Venkataramana were present.