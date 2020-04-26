KMF approves sales of fruits, vegetables at Nandini parlours

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has accepted the request of the Horticulture Department to permit farmers to sell their produces directly to consumers at Nandi Parlours.

The KMF has taken a decision in this regard to help farmers during the lockdown period.

The KMF would provide free drinking water, buttermilk, hand sanitiser and masks to farmers bringing vegetables and fruits for sales.

There are 98 Nandini Parlours in Chikkaballapur district. The following numbers may be contacted for further details: deputy director of horticulture department (9448999242) and the taluk senior assistant horticulture directors: Chikkaballapur (9342959690), Chintamani (9902581832), Gauribidanur (9964749681), Shidlaghatta (8073334003), Bagepalli (7899890552) and Gudibande (9964749681)