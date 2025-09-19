Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

ABVP's Aryan Maan bags president post in Delhi University Students' Union polls

The counting was held amid high security at the Delhi University Sports Centre in North Campus.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 10:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 10:43 IST
India NewsDelhi UniversityABVPDelhi University Students Union

Follow us on :

Follow Us