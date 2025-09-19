<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Election%20Commission">Election Commission</a> (EC) on Friday said it has de-listed 474 more registered unrecognised political parties for flouting norms, including not contesting elections in the last six years.</p>.<p>"In continuation, in the second phase, ECI delisted 474 RUPPs on September 18, based on non-contestation in elections conducted by ECI continuously for 6 years. Thus, 808 RUPPs have been delisted in the last 2 months," it said.</p>.'Chunaav ka chawkidaar' protected 'vote chors': Rahul Gandhi's dig at Election Commission.<p>Till recently, there were 2,520 RUPPs. After the de-listing exercise, 2,046 RUPPs remain.</p>.<p>Besides, there are six recognised national parties and 67 state parties. </p>