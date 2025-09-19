Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

EC de-lists 474 more registered unrecognised parties for flouting norms

In the first phase of the exercise, the EC de-listed 334 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) on August 9.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 10:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 10:42 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsElection Commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us