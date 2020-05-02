Liquor stolen at KSTDC bar, probe ordered

Chikkaballaur, DHNS: A probe has been ordered by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) to ascertain who stole 21 tins (each 300 ML) of liquor during the lockdown period at its Mayura Pine Top (MPT) at Nandi Hills.

A separate enquiry has also been ordered to ascertain why the Excise Department officials did not shut down the KSTDC’s bar at Nandi Hills.

The KSTDC managing director (MD) Kumar Pushkar told DH, ”The theft of tins at the MPT at Nandi Hills has come to my notice. Either the staff sold the liquor or consumed it. Liquor theft at a government facility, especially when there was ban on sales in the wake of lockdown, is the biggest mistake. A probe will be ordered and disciplinary action will be taken against the errant.”

He said that the Excise Department officials shut down all KSTDC bars except the MPT bar at Nandi Hills. A probe would be ordered to ascertain the reason.

Soon after the theft came to light, the MPT manager Manjegowda, in a letter written on April 28 stated that the monkeys destroyed the tins.

The letter is yet to reach the MD.

Liquor and cold beverage bottles in the store house were intact when the stocks were verified on March 21 in the presence of manager and auditor. The manager left for his native place on March 22 and returned on March 31. Materials in the store house were intact when he verified. He reported back to duties on April 24. The theft came to light when he verified the stocks in presence of staff members.

Manjegowda, in the letter to the MD, stated that Jayabheema was in possession of keys of the store house.

DH tried to reach out to Manjegowda, but his both mobile phones were switched off.