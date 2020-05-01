Modi slapped govt twice over liquor issue: DK Suresh

MP D K Suresh on Friday charged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi slapped the State government twice over reopening of liquor outlets in the State.

“The government’s priority is to get money for treasury, but not health of the people. It twice made a request to permit the reopening of the liquor outlets before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Modi slapped the government,” he alleged after buying 50 tonnes of grapes at Rs 18 per kg for the free distribution among people of Bangalore rural lok sabha constituency.

He bought the grapes from Chowda Reddy, a farmer from Haristhala. The grapes were sent by six trucks.

“The government has completely failed to handle Covid-19 situation. There is confusion among ministers. Barring free rice, the government hasn’t given anything to people,” he alleged.

Suresh said that the government had not distributed free masks and sanitiser. The officials warn of imposing penalty for coming out without wearing masks. How could poor people buy masks?

He said that he decided to buy the grapes to help farmers.

District units president K N Keshav Reddy, leaders Nandi Anjinappa, K V Naveen Kiran, P Munegowda and Addagal Sridhar were present.