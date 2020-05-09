Nodal officers inspect post lockdown situation

Nodal officers inspect post lockdown situation

DHNS
Kolar,
  • May 09 2020, 20:56 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 20:59 ist
A team of nodal officers led by tahsildar Shobitha on Saturday inspected situation in the town after the lockdown was relaxed.

The officers personally verified if people had worn masks while moving in public places and maintained social distancing.

They visited Ammavaripet, the premier locality of the town and verified if the guidelines were followed by the public.

Shobitha expressed displeasure as people had gathered in large numbers to buy commodities at a store violating the social distancing guideline.

She directed the storekeeper to ensure social distancing by the customers. She warned of cancelling the license of the shop if he customers failed to maintain social distancing near his store.

The nodal officers DDPI K Rathnaiah, K N Manjunath and Srinivas visited various wards and requested people to strictly follow the guidelines.

