Total lockdown: Only essential services will be available today

Deputy Commissioner C Satyabhama said that only essential services would be available on Sunday in the wake of total lockdown as per the government order.

She was speaking after reviewing preparedness of the SNR district hospital to treat Covid-19 patients here on Saturday.

Based on the State and the Central government guidelines, there would be prohibitory orders across the district. Outlets selling milk, fruits, meat and vegetables had been excluded and they would operate as usual. Customers should maintain social distancing at those outlets, she said.

“Essential services will be available between 7 am and 7 pm on Sunday. Sales of liquor has been banned,” she said.

On the permission granted by the Srinivaspur APMC secretary for mango sales, the DC said that district in-charge secretary Uma Mahadevan had requested the government not to grant permission for the sales of mangoes at the APMCs. The district administration would take a suitable action in this regard.

“The SNR district hospital is fully prepared to handle Covid-19 patients. Steps have been taken to setup 40 bed intensive care unit and procure 35 ventilators using Corporate Social Responsibility funds and the government grants,” the DC said.

“There is provision to appoint medical staff on contract basis if the staff shortage occurs at the hospital. Steps will be taken to appoint staff for 81 primary health centres in the district on contract basis,” she said.

District health and family welfare officer Dr S N Vijaykumar, district surveillance officer Dr Charini and Dr Jagadish were present.

