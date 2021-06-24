Krishna floods: Karnataka deputes officer to Maharashtra

The deputy commissioners of Belagavi and Solapur in Maharashtra have been appointed as nodal officers to coordinate between the states in mitigating the floods in Krishna basin during monsoon, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said on Thursday.

"A senior officer of Water Resources department from the state has been deputed to Ratnagiri to monitor the amount of rainfall and water discharge from Maharashtra reservoirs," he told reporters here.

In the recent meeting with the Maharshtra delegation led by its Water Resources minister, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa urged the Maharashtra minister to release water from Koyna in a staggered manner, Karjol said.