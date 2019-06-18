KSNDMC to help BIhar develop weather monitoring

Encouraged by the extensive network of weather monitoring stations in Karnataka, Bihar has decided to replicate the model. For the same, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) and Department of Agriculture, Bihar in Patna on Tuesday.

Following the MoU, KSNDMC will offer assistance in installing telemetric rain gauges (TRG) and telemetric weather stations (TWS) across that state.

"The Bihar government had sought our help in developing a statewide weather monitoring system. After the pilot phase in three districts of Bihar, it is now being extended across the state," G S Srinivasa Reddy, Director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, said.

The three districts where TRG and TWS were installed during the pilot phase are Supaul, East Champaran and Nalanda. "They will be installed at Gaya and Arwal districts next, before setting up the stations in the remaining 33 districts of Bihar," he said.

Karnataka will also provide the necessary technical assistance to develop software for the weather dashboard, one of the key features of the weather monitoring system available with KSNDMC.

"The dashboard will allow the agriculture department of Bihar government to monitor rainfall, temperature, humidity and other parameters in real time," he said.