KSRTC suffers losses as protestors target buses

Bengaluru, dhns: Transportation between Bengaluru and Mysuru and other southern districts was disrupted for hours on Wednesday, with KSRTC suffering heavy damages as two buses were set on fire in the last 24 hours.

A Karnataka Sarige bus was completely charred after miscreants set it ablaze at Chunchi colony. Another bus belonging to Harohalli depot was partially damaged after it was set on fire, but fire personnel were able to put off the flames quickly. In addition, windshields and window glasses of 16 buses were broken when miscreants threw stones at them.

KSRTC officials said the police control room in Ramanagar advised them not to operate buses on Wednesday till they provide clearance.

Public transport is routinely targetted during agitation, leading to losses to the tune of crores of rupees. Besides the damage to buses, KSRTC also bleeds as flow of revenue stops after operations are suspended.

In the latest episode of violent protests, stone pelting incidents were reported from Kanakapura, Rajajinagar and Mourya Circle in Bengaluru, Uppinangady, Mangaluru and other areas.

Commuters on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route were stranded for hours as the road was blocked at several places between Bengaluru and Ramanagar in the morning. Officials said the services resumed in the afternoon.

Only 66 of the 283 scheduled bus services operated till 12 pm. KSRTC tried to run buses on the alternative route to Mysuru via Magadi, Huliyurdurga and Maddur.

The operations were restored later in the afternoon.