'KSRTC to implement AI in buses for passenger safety'

KSRTC to implement AI in buses for passenger safety: Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi

He said the plans are to introduce this technology in 1,044 KSTRC buses over the next few days

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 09 2021, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 19:35 ist
Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi. Credit: DH File Photo

A major project of using Artificial Intelligence in state transport corporation buses for passengers' safety and to avoid accidents will be implemented, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said here on Wednesday.

Savadi, who holds the transport portfolio, said the Collegian Warning System (CWS) and Driver Drowsiness System (DDS) are the two types of technologies that would be put in place.

While the CWS would give forward-looking collision warning, lane departure warning and virtual bumper and other alerts, the DDS would prevent drivers from sleeping.

In addition, these technologies can transmit information to the control room, keeping the driver alert and avoiding accidents and disasters, Savadi said in a statement.

He said the plans are to introduce this technology in 1,044 KSTRC buses over the next few days and increase it progressively.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Laxman Savadi
Karnataka
KSRTC bus
Artificial Intelligence

Related videos

What's Brewing

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada

Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

 