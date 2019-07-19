K'taka crisis: Finish floor test by today, say Guv

After the State government failed to conduct the floor test by 1.30 pm as directed by the governor, he has sent a reminder to the Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy urging him to complete trust vote by today.

In the letter, governor Vajubhai Vala said, "detailed debates and discussions appear to be merely to delay the Floor Test. In the meantime, I am receiving various reports about the attempts being made for horse-trading."

Stating that as the reason for pressing to prove the governments' majority by 1.30 pm today, he directed the CM to complete the process of Floor Test today.

"If more voting Members wish to speak, the House can be extended. Such long drawn proceedings on the question of Floor Test do not reflect well upon the constitutional and democratic set up of the House. When the allegations of horse-trading are widely made and I am receiving many such complaints, it is constitutionally imperative that the Floor Test be completed without any delay and today itself," the letter read.

Karnataka Crisis LIVE | Second deadline from Governor asking CM to prove majority today

Responding on the Governor's letter Kumaraswamy asked where the Governor is when rebel MLAs flew to Mumbai.

"Today, Governor is speaking about horse-trading. He says that such long drawn proceedings on vote of confidence do not reflect well on the house. Where was the governor when MLAs were flown to Mumbai. Didn't the Governor not notice horse-trading that took place in the last ten days?," said Kumaraswamy.