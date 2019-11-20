K'taka min under fire for inaugurating 'illegal' school

At a time when the Department of Primary and Secondary Education is cracking down on unrecognised schools, its own minister has courted row by inaugurating an "illegal" pre-school.

The new building of 'Little Kidz' was inaugurated by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar at Laggere in Bengaluru on November 7. The school, which offers LKG-UKG classes, belongs to a BJP leader associated with the party's youth wing.

The pre-school was in fact shifted from another location in the middle of the academic year, a move that violates department norms.

Authorities at the office of the Block Education Officer (BEO) confirmed to DH that the school does not have the department's recognition. They also said that a complaint was received against the school which is being looked into.

Annappa Poojari, a social activist who filed the complaint before BEO, said there were several irregularities. "The management must get permission from the department even for shifting a school from one place to another. The school's board declares it is recognised by the Government of Karnataka which is false. Even more surprising was that a minister came for the inauguration of the school without verifying facts. We demand an inquiry and action."

Senior officials in the department agreed there was no provision to shift the school in the middle of the academic year. "They must seek permission to run the school from the new location/address. If permission is not sought, it will be considered as a school functioning illegally."

When DH reporter visited the pre-school, it was learnt that over 45 children were enrolled for LKG and UKG classes. The school is run by Kirana Education Trust belonging to Lingaraju, president of the BJP Youth Wing of Rajaji Nagar.

Lingaraju admitted he didn't seek permission to shift the school. "I have been running the school from a rented building for the last four years. Recently, I shifted it to own building and currently, we are operating at both the locations. As only three months are left in the current academic year, we will take permission for the next year," he said.

Minister Suresh Kumar said he was invited to the school's inauguration as a guest. "It (the irregularity) has come to my notice now. It is the management's responsibility to take permission. The law will take its own course," he said.