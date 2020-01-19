Kuruba stalwarts share dais at Rayanna fete

In a rare show of bonhomie, prominent Kuruba leaders - leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Minister K S Eshwarappa and BJP leader A H Vishwanath - shared the dais at a programme in K R Nagar taluk of the district on Sunday.

The leaders took part in the programme organised to unveil the statue of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna at Doddakoppalu village in the taluk. They were seen speaking jovially with each other and kept smiling during the programme. Earlier, Eshwarappa and Siddaramaiah reached the venue in the same car, surprising many in the crowd.

Speaking on the occasion, Eshwarappa said many would be jealous seeing all three of us on the same dais. “No one has criticised me like Siddaramaiah, and vice versa. But we are friends beyond politics and it is not possible for anyone to separate us,” he said.

Though Eshwarappa and Vishwanath left the venue early due to some work, Siddaramaiah recalled his assoiciation with Vishwanath since his college days.

“There is no animosity between us. There is only rivalry due to politics,” the former chief minister said.