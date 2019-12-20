L S Sheshagiri Rao passes away

Veteran Kannada writer and critic Prof L S Sheshagiri Rao passed away at his residence here on Friday due to illness. He was 94.

Prof LSS, as he was popular in literary circles, was widely known for his English-Kannada dictionary and critical works, both in Kannada and English.

He was the first chairman of Kannada Book Authority. He had served as the honorary secretary of Kannada Sahitya Parishat (1947-50) and the president of B M Sri Smaraka Prathisthana. Prof LSS was also a member of Kendra Sahitya Akademi and National Book Trust.

He was a recipient of several awards, including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy, Kendra Sahitya Akademi, Rajyotsava, Vardhamana, Kavyananda and Masti awards. He had presided over the 74th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Udupi in 2007.

Prof LSS had translated several important English works into Kannada. 'Oliver Goldsmith', 'English Bhasheyalli Adhunika Sahitya Vimarshe', 'Paschathya Sahitya Vihara', 'English Sahitya Charitre', 'Hosagannada Sahitya', 'Samanya Manushyaru' (novel), 'Muyyi' and 'Jangama Jatreyalli' (collection of stories) were some his works.

Born on February 16, 1925, Laksheshwar Swamyrao (LS) Seshagiri Rao was educated in Bengaluru and Mysuru. He had obtained MA (English) degree from Nagpur University and served as a lecturer and professor in Kolar, Madikeri and Bangalore University.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. His last rites were performed at Banashakari crematorium.