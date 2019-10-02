Labour dept meetings to be aired live

The Labour department has decided to live telecast all its meetings henceforth, in a bid to bring about transparency in its working.

According to officials of the department, any meeting where the financial clearance for above Rs 5 lakh is to be taken will be telecast live on various platforms.

Confirming the plan, Labour department secretary P Manivannan said the move will give more clarity and make officials more responsible, as they are likely to be taken to task on a public platform.

“People are mainly suspicious over the financial clearances given at the government level. One can watch the proceedings of the meetings live on various platforms. Shortly, orders for the proposal will be issued,” he said.

All the meetings of the Labour department in the state will be simultaneously telecast live on Facebook, Twitter, besides the department website.

Currently, the Labour department is addressing connectivity issues in various parts of the state. Discussions on allotment of tenders, expenses incurred for various programmes and administrative clearances will be telecast live.