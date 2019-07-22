Landslide forces to cancel M'luru-B'luru train service

Landslide forces to cancel M'luru-B'luru train service

DH News Service
DH News Service, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 22 2019, 13:41pm ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2019, 13:41pm ist

The South Western Railway has cancelled Mangaluru-Bengaluru train services on Monday and Tuesday following landslides at the Ghat section between Sakaleshpur and Subrahmanya Road Stations on the Hassan-Mangaluru stretch.

The service of Train No 16576 Mangaluru Junction  - Yesvantpur Express(Via Shravanabelagola)  journey commencing on Monday is cancelled.
The service of Train No.16586 Mangaluru Central-Yeswantpur Tri-weekly Express (Via Shravanabelagola) journey commencing on Monday is cancelled.
The service of Train No. 16515 Yesvantpur - Karwar Express journey commencing (Via Shravanabelagola) Monday is cancelled.
The service of Train No 16516 Karwar- Yesvantpur Express journey commencing (Via Shravanabelagola) on Tuesday is cancelled.

Partial cancellation

The service of Train No 16514 Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Express (Via Shravanabelgola) scheduled to leave Karwar on Monday will be partially cancelled between Karwar and Mangaluru Central.

Mangaluru
Bengaluru
Train services
South Western Railways
Comments (+)
 