Landslide forces to cancel M'luru-B'luru train service

The South Western Railway has cancelled Mangaluru-Bengaluru train services on Monday and Tuesday following landslides at the Ghat section between Sakaleshpur and Subrahmanya Road Stations on the Hassan-Mangaluru stretch.

The service of Train No 16576 Mangaluru Junction - Yesvantpur Express(Via Shravanabelagola) journey commencing on Monday is cancelled.

The service of Train No.16586 Mangaluru Central-Yeswantpur Tri-weekly Express (Via Shravanabelagola) journey commencing on Monday is cancelled.

The service of Train No. 16515 Yesvantpur - Karwar Express journey commencing (Via Shravanabelagola) Monday is cancelled.

The service of Train No 16516 Karwar- Yesvantpur Express journey commencing (Via Shravanabelagola) on Tuesday is cancelled.

Partial cancellation

The service of Train No 16514 Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Express (Via Shravanabelgola) scheduled to leave Karwar on Monday will be partially cancelled between Karwar and Mangaluru Central.