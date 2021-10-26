Last date for school admissions extended in Karnataka

As per the earlier schedule announced by the department, the last date to enrol students was October 30

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 26 2021, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 23:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The department of public instructions in Karnataka has extended the last date to admit students for the 2021-22 academic year till November 31.

As per the earlier schedule announced by the department, the last date to enrol students was October 30. Considering the delay in the commencement of physical classes and demand for admissions, the department has extended the last date.

