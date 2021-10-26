Last date for school admissions extended in Karnataka

The department of public instructions in Karnataka has extended the last date to admit students for the 2021-22 academic year till November 31.
As per the earlier schedule announced by the department, the last date to enrol students was October 30. Considering the delay in the commencement of physical classes and demand for admissions, the department has extended the last date.
