Legislative Council polls: Karnataka Congress chief seeks bar on nominated members votes

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar wrote to the Election Commission on Thursday seeking a bar on nominated members from voting in Friday’s Legislative Council election.

“Under Article 243R of the Constitution, the government has the power to nominate members. They can take part in proceedings, but can’t vote,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Nearly one lakh elected representatives from local bodies in Karnataka will vote Friday to pick 25 members to the Legislative Council in an election that is widely expected to set the political tone in the state.

Karnataka has 219 urban local bodies and each one has five nominated members, the Congress leader said. That works out to 1,095 members. “They can only advise the local bodies,” Shivakumar said.

The Congress moved the High Court seeking a direction that the votes of the nominated members should not be recorded in the Bengaluru Urban Local Authorities’ seat election.

“...the court was pleased to order not to declare the results of the election and to keep the polled votes of the nominated persons in their respective municipalities/ULBs in a separate sealed box/cover,” Shivakumar stated in his letter to the Election Commission.

FIR against Cong candidate

The Yelahanka police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Congress’ Bangalore Urban local authorities’ seat candidate Yusuf Sharif aka KGF Babu for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. Separately, the Attibele police have also filed an FIR against Babu.

In both cases, Babu has been accused of offering monetary incentives to voters in exchange for his victory in the December 10 polls. For example, Babu reportedly offered to spend Rs 500 crore on various development initiatives if he wins.

A BJP delegation led by general secretary N Ravi Kumar met Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena and petitioned the Election Commission to disqualify Babu.

Last month, Babu made headlines for his election affidavit in which he declared assets worth Rs 1,744 crore, making him one of Karnataka’s richest politicians.