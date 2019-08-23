Legislators haven’t spent Rs 293 crore of LAD funds

Legislators in Karnataka have not spent Rs 293.99 crore allocated to them for development works, which includes 35 MLAs and MLCs, who have not spent a single rupee.

Under the Karnataka Legislature Local Area Development Scheme (KLLADS), the State government releases Rs 2 crore to each of the 224 members of the Legislative Assembly and 75 members of the Legislative Council. They are free to spend the money in their constituencies to take up development works.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who represents Shikaripura, is one among 15 MLAs who have exhausted their quota of Rs 2 crore by submitting an action plan worth that amount to the authorities. Also, 14 MLAs have overshot their quota by submitting action plans for works that cost more than Rs 2 crore.

In a statement on Thursday, Yediyurappa reminded the MLAs to submit the action plans for the pending amount for 2018-19 and 2019-20 financial years.

“The action plan must be submitted in the beginning of the financial year and implemented after finalising and obtaining approval by the month of June,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

The Chief Minister has asked all legislators to submit the action plan to the deputy commissioners immediately.

The Chief Minister has also advised legislators to integrate the action plan with MGNREGA in order to fulfill the requirements of anganwadis, schools, hospital buildings and water conservation activities.