Limabavali made bypolls in-charge

The BJP has appointed Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali as the party’s in-charge for the December 5 bypolls.

In-charges comprising consisting of ministers were also appointed for each of the 15 constituencies.

Among the ministers who are in-charge include DyCM Laxman Savadi (Athani), DyCM C N Ashwath Narayan (Hoskote), DyCM Govind Karajol (Vijayanagar), ministers K S Eshwarappa (Athani and Kagwad), C C Patil (Kagawad), Shashikala Jolle (Gokak), Kota Srinivas Poojary (Yellapur), Basavaraj Bommai (Hirekerur), Jagadish Shettar (Ranebennur), C T Ravi (Chikkaballapur), R Ashok (K R Puram), V Somanna (Mahalakshmi Layout), J C Madhuswamy (K R Pet) and Sriramulu (Hunsur), among others.

MPs and MLCs has also been roped in as in-charges for various constituencies.