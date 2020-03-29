Lockdown violation: 24 booked, 7 cops suspended

In what could be termed as measures at strict enforcement of lockdown, the government on Sunday registered cases against people violating the clampdown orders.

In KR Pet of Mandya district, cases were booked against five people who were smoking in a group in violation of the prohibitory order. The action was initiated on the complaint made by deputy tahsildar.

On the other hand, FIRs have been registered against 19 persons who had allegedly assembled for prayers at a place of worship in Bagalkot. The town police registered the case acting on a complaint lodged by the revenue inspector.

Meanwhile, in Chamarajanagar, seven police personnel including an assistant sub-inspector were suspended for allowing the movement of vehicles at Heggavadi and Punajur checkpost, on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, on Sunday.

Revenue, Police and Health department personnel were deputed at the checkposts to regulate the movement of the vehicles following the outbreak of COVID-19. The officials allowed several vehicles to pass between the two states violating the norms.