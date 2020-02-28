Mahadayi: CM BSY promises budgetary allocation

Mahadayi: CM B S Yediyurappa promises budgetary allocation

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Feb 28 2020, 22:03pm ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2020, 23:27pm ist

A day after the Union government notified the Mahadayi Tribunal's final award, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said funds would be set aside, in the upcoming budget, towards utilising the state's share of water.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event to discuss challenges to agriculture posed by climate change, the chief minister thanked the Union government and said the notification would help the state to utilise the additional water to meet the requirements of Hubballi-Dharwad region.

"Adequate funds will be allocated in the upcoming budget to utilise about 13 tmcft of water allocated to Karnataka," he said.

The notification of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award, however, is subject to the Supreme Court's final verdict on the matter.

Karnataka has been allotted 13.42 tmcft of water by the tribunal, which has been challenged by Goa in the Supreme Court.

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that the department had sought Rs 200 crore for Mahadayi drinking water project.

Ramesh said that he would discuss demands of withdrawing cases against Mahadayi activists with the chief minister. "We will withdraw it after discussions," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
CM Yediyurappa
Mahadayi Award
Mahadayi river water dispute
Karnataka
Comments (+)
 