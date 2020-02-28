Mahadayi: CM B S Yediyurappa promises budgetary allocation

A day after the Union government notified the Mahadayi Tribunal's final award, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said funds would be set aside, in the upcoming budget, towards utilising the state's share of water.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event to discuss challenges to agriculture posed by climate change, the chief minister thanked the Union government and said the notification would help the state to utilise the additional water to meet the requirements of Hubballi-Dharwad region.

"Adequate funds will be allocated in the upcoming budget to utilise about 13 tmcft of water allocated to Karnataka," he said.

The notification of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award, however, is subject to the Supreme Court's final verdict on the matter.

Karnataka has been allotted 13.42 tmcft of water by the tribunal, which has been challenged by Goa in the Supreme Court.

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that the department had sought Rs 200 crore for Mahadayi drinking water project.

Ramesh said that he would discuss demands of withdrawing cases against Mahadayi activists with the chief minister. "We will withdraw it after discussions," he added.