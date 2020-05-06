10 kg rice under Central govt programme

District food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department deputy director Gaurav Kumar Shetty said that 10 kg rice will be provided to each member of the prioritised families under the PMGKAY programme of the Central government during the month of May.

Also, AAY and BPL cardholders will be given one kg tur dal per card. Currently, the grains are also provided to those who have applied for the cards. Cards containing one unit will be provided with 5 kg rice and cards with more than two units will be provided with 10 kg rice at a cost of Rs 15 per kg.

The cardholders may avail food grains from the fair price shops at their place, by adhering to the rules, the official said.