2 booked for threatening Asha worker

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 28 2020, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 23:18 ist

Kundapura police have registered a case against two youth for threatening an Asha worker at Muddugadde in Kundapura.

The accused were identified as Sandeep Mesta and Mahesh Kharvi.

It is said that Sandeep Mesta had arrived from Bengaluru to his house in Kundapura on April 2. He was asked to remain quarantined at home for 28 days.

Asha worker Lakshmi had reportedly questioned him for moving around frequently and violating all safety guidelines.

Enraged by her questioning him, Sandeep along with his friend Mahesh Kharvi had issued a threat to the Asha worker.

Cases were booked against the duo under the Disaster Management Act.

