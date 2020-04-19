2 wild boars found dead in Bhadra forest

The death of wild boars in Lakkavalli Range of Bhadra Reserve Forest continued on Sunday.

Two more wild boars were found dead. Thirteen wild boars have died under mysterious conditions in the forest from April 1 to 19.

The Forest Department staffers traced the carcasses of the boars near Tadasa situated adjacent to Bhadra backwater.

A team of veterinary doctors, led by Dr S Vinay of Shivamogga Wildlife Division, conducted the postmortem. The viscera collected have been sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Bhadra Project director S Dhananjay said, "The carcass of a bison was found on April 13. The death of wild animals has created fear amid the threat of Covid-19."