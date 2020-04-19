2 wild boars found dead in Bhadra forest

2 wild boars found dead in Bhadra forest

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Apr 19 2020, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 21:58 ist

The death of wild boars in Lakkavalli Range of Bhadra Reserve Forest continued on Sunday.

Two more wild boars were found dead. Thirteen wild boars have died under mysterious conditions in the forest from April 1 to 19.

The Forest Department staffers traced the carcasses of the boars near Tadasa situated adjacent to Bhadra backwater.

A team of veterinary doctors, led by Dr S Vinay of Shivamogga Wildlife Division, conducted the postmortem. The viscera collected have been sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Bhadra Project director S Dhananjay said, "The carcass of a bison was found on April 13. The death of wild animals has created fear amid the threat of Covid-19." 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bhadra Reserve Forest
death of wild boars
Lakkavalli range
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 