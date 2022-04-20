35th annual day of Dhwani Pratishthana on April 23

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 20 2022, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 00:20 ist

Dhwani Pratishthana, Dubai, will celebrate its 35th annual day at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall at 4 pm on April 23.

Writer Na Damodar Shetty told reporters at Patrika Bhavan recently that the programme will be inaugurated by Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly U T Khader will present Dhawani  International Award to writer and critic Manohara Thonse of Abu Dhabi.

Dhwani Sriranga International Award will be presented to veteran theatre person Dr B V Rajaram on the occasion.

Vishesha Sadhana Prashasthi will be presented to Joseph Mathais, MD, Merit Freight Systems Company LLC; Dr M Ravi Shetty, Managing Director, ATS Group; Sudarshan Hegde, Proprietor, Spray Tech Coatings LLC, Dubai and Sudhakar Rao Pejavar, Aero Modern Shipping Services LLC Executive Director.

‘Dubaiyalli Dhwani’ book will be released on the occasion.

Artistes of Kalagangothri will stage the play ‘Mukyamantri’ directed by Dr B V Rajaram.

Dr Mukhyamantri Chandru will be in the lead role.

