3rd wave of Covid-19 saw 149 deaths in DK

Compared to the second wave of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada, fewer deaths were reported during the third wave from January 1 to March 27 in the district.

According to the statistics compiled by the health department, as many as 149 deaths were reported in the district during the third wave.

Positive cases during the period were 19,099 and the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.78%. Out of 149 deaths, the highest is from Mangaluru taluk with 60 deaths (CFR of 0.42%), followed by 50 deaths from outside the district (CFR is 6.01%).

During the third wave, the district registered 16,155 cases and 56 deaths in January, 2,869 cases and 89 deaths in February and 74 cases and four deaths in March.

Second wave

During the second wave from March 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, the district recorded 961 deaths with 81,941 positive cases during the period.

The CFR was 1.17%. Of the deaths, Mangaluru recorded the highest of 419 (CFR 1%) deaths followed by 165 (CFR 6.26%) from outside the district. The first wave saw a total of 34,441 positive cases and 740 deaths in the Dakshina Kannada district.

The recovery rate in the district as of March 26 is 98.63% while the average positivity rate is 0.12%. In the past eight days, the district has recorded 11 Covid-19 cases and 9,199 samples were tested.

In fact, a total of 7,642 beds are available for Covid-19 patients in the district. District Wenlock Hospital has 280 beds, 250 beds in taluk hospitals, Lady Goschen Hospital and community health centres, 5,967 in private hospitals and 1,145 beds in district Covid care centres. Of the total beds, four beds are occupied in private hospitals.

The district recorded 113 cases of Mucormycosis. As many as 29 had succumbed to Mucormycosis in the district. Of 29 deaths, eight were from DK and the remaining were from outside the district, according to the statistics from the health and family welfare department.