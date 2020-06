Anti-Rowdy Squad personnel arrested five youth involved in the murder of a youth in Bajpe police station jurisdiction.

According to the police, the arrested youth were identified as Deepesh, Suhas Shetty, Prashanth alias Pacchu, Mokshith and Dhanraj. The police seized vehicles and lethal weapons from them.

Following animosity over a trivial issue, the gang had assaulted Keerthi, Manish Jogi and Nithin Poojary. Keerthi had succumbed to injuries he suffered on the night of May 31.