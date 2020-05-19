5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Udupi

Udupi district reported five COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. With these fresh cases, the number of positive cases has increased to 16.

The five cases also include a 17-year-old teenager who has blood cancer and a 29-year-old pregnant woman. The four infected patients, including two men aged 53, 24, an eight-year-old boy and a pregnant woman were under quarantine as they had come from Mumbai.

The teenager from Chitradurga was being treated at Shirdi Saibaba Cancer Hospital, KMC, Manipal. KMC medical superintendent Dr Avinash Shetty told DH that the hospital had taken all precautionary measures.

All patients are shifted to T M A Pai Hospital. The swabs of primary and secondary contacts were sent to the laboratory. As many as 654 samples were pending for results.

Sixteen were admitted to isolation wards on Tuesday. A total of 2,022 samples tested negative for COVID-19 out of 2,692 samples sent for testing.