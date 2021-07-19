54 students remain absent for SSLC exam in Kodagu

SSLC examinations were held in 41 centres in Kodagu district on Monday.

A total of 6,866 students had registered for the examination. Among them, 6,812 students appeared on Monday and 54 students were absent.

Three students took examinations at Covid Care Centres, as they were tested positive for Covid-19.

As students came to the schools after a long gap, education officers and teachers welcomed the students.

Candidates who took the exams followed Covid-19 protocol. Those who did not have face masks were provided with the same at the examination centres.