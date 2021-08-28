'70 lakh fingerlings and fish seeds to be produced'

There are plans to produce 70 lakh fingerlings and fish seeds through the fisheries department in Kodagu district during 2021-22, said Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Water Transport S Angara.

He was speaking after visiting the Fish Seed Production and Rearing Farm at Harangi.

Last year, the target was to produce 48 lakh fingerlings and fish seeds, of which, 35 lakh fingerlings have been given away to more than 750 pisciculturists, he said.

The minister said that plans will be chalked out to supply fresh fish to fish lovers on the Mangaluru-Sullia-Sampaje-Madikeri-Kushalnagar-Virajpet stretch.

To emphasise self-employment, the department has been supporting those who take up pisciculture in their own land. Inland fisheries are being taken up on 2,500 hectares of land in Kodagu district, he said.

In addition, more than 3,000 farmers are into pisciculture on 480 hectares of land in the district. The fishing rights have been given to carry out fishing in Harangi and Chiklihole dams, he added.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Mastya Sampada scheme, 195 beneficiaries have received financial assistance for the construction of ponds for fish rearing, taking up ornamental fish rearing, construction of ice plants, purchase of insulated vehicle, fish processing unit, fish market and others, said the minister.

The only Mahseer fish rearing centre of the state is situated in Harangi. The reared Mahseer fish is being released into rivers for the last several years. In 2020-21, 35,000 Mahseer fish were reared at the centre. By August this year, 25,000 Mahseer fingerlings have been reared in the centre, he added.

The minister also released fingerlings of Mahseer fish into the Harangi river on the occasion.

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan, fisheries department director Ramacharya, joint director Narayana, deputy director Girish and others were present.