73 % polling at Manjeshwara byelection

The byelection to Manjeshwara Assembly constituency in Kasargod district was peaceful and registered 73 % polling.

The security was strengthened across the constituency to avoid any untoward incidents. About 75% of women exercised their franchise. Though the polling was slow in the morning, it picked up the pace by 10 am.

Manjeshwara constituency has a total of 2,14,779 voters. When the polling begun technical errors were noticed at 17 VVPAT and four EVMs in the constituency.

In the 2016 assembly election, the constituency had registered 76.35 % polling.

Webcasting was carried out in 20 polling stations in the constituency, sources told DH.